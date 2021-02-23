Wasco Mayor Alex Gracia is partnering with nonprofits and faith groups to hold a neighborhood safety meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at The Playground, also known as Southgate Pocket Park, to address rising crime concerns.
It's at the corner of 15th and D streets in Wasco. Dinner and face masks will be provided.
“It is so encouraging to see this as a truly grassroots effort led by our own neighbors, to bring our community together in addressing the blight and rising criminal activity on our streets," Garcia said in a news release. “Following feedback from earlier community roundtables we have set course toward some initial community-oriented solutions, which include an active walking watch group, an alley clean-up strategy, and increased lighting and patrols."
Garcia went on to say that he and the City Council in the last month have authorized spending $100,000 for a new neighborhood surveillance camera rebate program. The task force is also setting up Wasco Walks to serve as neighborhood watch and street clean-up efforts.