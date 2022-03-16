Wasco State Prison: Sex offender killed in cell

Wasco State Prison officials reported a convicted sex offender was killed in his cell on Tuesday, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Scott Gunter, 59, is believed to be the victim of a homicide, according to the release, after he was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 5 p.m.
Prison officials identified his cellmate Eugene Stroud, 44, as the suspect.
Gunter, who came to Wasco from San Diego County, began serving a two-year sentence Feb. 23 for failing to register as a sex offender, according to a CDCR news release.
Stroud, who came to Wasco from Yolo County, began serving a 25-year, eight-month sentence on Feb. 8 for two counts of corporal injury on specific persons resulting in a traumatic condition as a second-striker and one count of making criminal threats to cause great bodily injury or death as a second-striker, according to the release. He also received enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury involving domestic violence, personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon, and two prior felony convictions of a serious offense.
Staff immediately started life-saving measures and rushed Gunter to treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:34 p.m. The Kern County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.