Wasco State Prison officer barricades himself in prison for roughly 10 hours

A Wasco State Prison corrections officer barricaded himself in a prison building for about 10 hours before surrendering himself and his firearm, a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman wrote Tuesday in a statement.
No inmates were with Shawn Wilder at any time when crisis response teams from five prisons talked with Wilder after he holed up in a building at 9 p.m. Friday. The area is used by staff to control and supervise inmate movement and activity, the statement said.