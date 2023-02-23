Wasco school counselor accused of inappropriate behavior pleads not guilty to 5 charges

A Wasco school counselor pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection to five charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 to 15 years old in connection to an incident in which Kern County Sheriff’s deputies said the defendant admitted to inappropriately touching a student.
Thomas Jefferson Middle School counselor Jose Solis met a then-14-year-old girl who came to him to get her confiscated phone, police said, according to The Californian’s previous reporting. Investigators said the girl said Solis inappropriately touched her and the sexual behavior lasted for at least four days, previous reporting said.