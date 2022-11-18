Wasco pair indicted for stealing credit cards, costing $825K

A Wasco pair were indicted by a federal grand jury after falsely obtaining credit cards and costing banks $825,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District.
Miguel Leyva, 35, and Karina Gutierrez, 32, are accused of stealing personal identification information from health care providers where Gutierrez worked, the news release added. Both people used this information to take out credit cards from banks in the identities of these individuals, the news release said. They both are also accused of stealing from trucking companies by using their checks.