When Jeanette Mercado first took a job working as a medical assistant for Dr. Girish Patel, little did she know the two would be linked for life.
That’s especially true since Mercado only worked for Patel, a radiologist at Truxtun Radiology, for about six months.
Although they hadn’t seen each other in years, the two were drawn together following a family tragedy last year when Mercado’s 33-year-old son, Adrian, died from accidental fentanyl poisoning on Aug. 14, 2019.
At the same time, Patel, 72, was waiting for a kidney transplant, and beginning to lose hope after being rejected by several facilities because of age restrictions.
As luck would have it, Adrian wanted to be an organ donor. So when a mutual friend notified Mercado of her former boss’s plight, Jeanette did not hesitate after her son finally succumbed following an 11-day battle in the hospital. She earmarked her son’s kidney to be donated to Patel, and he had transplant surgery the following day.
“I just didn’t believe it,” Patel said of the phone call notifying him he was receiving a kidney. “It’s unfortunate for the young man, but that man donated his organs and saved five people’s lives. He was an angel.”
To help show his appreciation, and to commemorate the year anniversary of his transplant, Patel organized a special ceremony Saturday morning at Sundale Country Club.
As part of a new ownership group that purchased the golf facility in January, Patel is dedicating the course’s practice putting green in Adrian Mercado’s honor. Several of Patel and Mercado’s family and friends gathered for the unveiling of a plaque fixed to a large rock just in front of the green, adjacent to the clubhouse.
“I wasn’t expecting this,” said Cindy Cortez, Mercado’s longtime girlfriend and fiancee. “I feel really honored. I think it is something that he would have really enjoyed seeing if he was here.”
Another focal point of the ceremony was helping to bring awareness to the importance of donating organs.
“There’s a very famous Indian saying, ‘that the whole world is our family,’” said Dr. Ravi Patel, a local oncologist and longtime friend of Girish Patel. “And this act truly represents that. It just shows how we’re all connected and how we can change the lives of an individual and all their family members. Today these families are all smiling because of this person (Adrian Mercado) for doing this valiant act.
“Organ transplantation is a very critical thing in changing lives. The number of transplants available is very limited. So it is important to spread this awareness among others, because in situations like this, and many others, the transplants make a tremendous difference.”
A 2005 graduate of Wasco High, Adrian Mercado was a lineman on the Tigers’ football team, who lived life to the fullest, according to his mom. He loved souped-up cars and lifted trucks. He worked for the city of Bakersfield and bought his first house by the time he was 23. He also helped pay for Cortez to go through nursing school.
“He just loved life,” Jeannette said of her son, who also donated his heart, lungs, liver and corneas to other patients. “He was just so kind and so loving and so giving.”
Adrian made his decision to be an organ donor as a teenager, Jeanette recalled.
“I’m proud of Adrian that he made that choice,” Jeanette said. “I remember him coming home with his driver’s license with the donor sticker on it. And being mom, I said, 'You’re not going to do that and I peeled it off.'
“And during a horrific time in our lives it was difficult to make that decision to be a donor. But when it came down years later, it came back to my mind that it was his choice. So that’s why we went ahead and did it and gave the gift of life. He would want to give life to someone else. So he’s my hero.”
Dr. Girish Patel obviously agrees.
“The transplant essentially changed my life,” said Patel, who retired as a doctor a month before his transplant. “When you have kidney failure, you don’t have energy. You get tired and you can hardly even walk. After the transplant, five or six months later I started feeling 10 years younger.”
Jeanette is happy to see her son’s legacy live on and says she takes joy in seeing Patel doing so well.
“We say that we didn’t get the miracle that our heart wanted when he was in the hospital, but between Adrian and God, he gave five miracles,” Jeanette said. “But that was just Adrian. That was who he was.”
