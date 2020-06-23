A large nut processing facility in Wasco confirmed Tuesday that an outbreak of COVID-19 has affected 31 workers at the plant.
Primex Farms first positive case was reported the week of June 10, according to a statement by Mogjob M. Amin, the company's chief operating officer. All exposed employees were sent home and asked to get tested. Twelve employees and 19 temporary workers tested positive, the statement said.
Amin indicated in the statement that the facility had no problems up until Stage 3 of the state's reopening.
The company processes 60 million pounds of pistachios and almonds that are exported internationally, the Primex website says.
