Wasco middle school counselor arrested on suspicion of molesting girl, 14

A middle school counselor in Wasco was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday night to the city for a child molestation investigation. Their preliminary investigation showed Jose Solis, 37, of Shafter touched a girl inappropriately, the KCSO wrote in a news release. 

