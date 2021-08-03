Wasco mayor pleads no contest to reckless driving

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia pleaded no contest July 26 to a charge of reckless driving in connection with some consumption of alcohol, according to a news release from Garcia’s attorney H.A Sala.
The Kern County Superior Court, North Division, Shafter Branch ruled that Garcia was not driving with a blood alcohol limit over of 0.08 percent and acquitted him of violating Vehicle Code section 23152 (b), which deems a person unlawful for driving with 0.08 percent or more blood alcohol level, according to the news release.
Garcia has been placed on informal probation for one year and fined $1,220. After one year, the plea of no contest will be withdrawn, according to the press release. The fine has been paid in full, according to the press release. "Wasco proved again that though we are a small town, we have a very big heart," Garcia said in the news release. "I reached out to faith leaders in our community and found open arms. I expected to find nothing but condemnation for my error. Instead, I found love, grace, and encouragement."