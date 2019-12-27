A man wanted in a Wasco burglary that happened on Christmas Eve was apprehended on Christmas Day when sheriff's deputies responded to another burglary, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release.
The Christmas Day burglary happened in the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue around 10:25 p.m., the news release said. Joaquin Sanchez, 33, of Wasco, arrested on suspicion of burglary, vandalism, conspiracy and petty theft.
Sanchez was booked into the Kern County Jail. A second suspect is still at large in the Christmas Eve burglary, which happened in the 1700 block of Highway 46.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
