A 71-year-old Wasco man who was struck and killed by a vehicle has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Miguel Ochoa Ruiz, of Wasco was walking in the 700 block of Seventh Street in Wasco when he was hit. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.