Wasco man shot and killed Monday identified by coroner

The identity of a man killed Monday in Wasco has been released by the Kern County coroner.

The 30-year-old Wasco man was shot in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in Wasco. Ezequiel Kevin Cabada Barraza died at Kern Medical.

