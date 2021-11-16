Wasco man shot and killed Monday identified by coroner

The identity of a man killed Monday in Wasco has been released by the Kern County coroner.
The 30-year-old Wasco man was shot in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in Wasco. Ezequiel Kevin Cabada Barraza died at Kern Medical.
