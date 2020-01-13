Ricardo Villegas, 27, died Jan. 6 at Kern Medical, several days after he was shot in Wasco, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Villegas was shot around 5 p.m. Jan. 3 near Broadway Avenue and 12th Street in Wasco, a news release said.
No further information was provided.
