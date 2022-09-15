 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wasco man facing federal gun charges

Slide Court Report

A federal grand jury returned a four-count federal indictment on weapons charges against a Wasco man Thursday, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Damien Torres, 22, of Wasco, stands charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Coronavirus Cases