A Wasco man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a teenager Saturday in Wasco.
Jose Coronado, 31, was arrested Sunday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office had conducted an investigation into a shooting that had occurred the day before.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:40 p.m., deputies arrived at the 700 block of 16th Street for a report that somebody had been shot.
Deputies found a 17-year-old male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the report said. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment where it was determined his injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The next day, deputies reportedly found Coronado riding a bicycle near 12th street and Broadway.
A deputy ordered Coronado to stop so he could conduct a probation search and speak with him about the shooting, the report said.
The report said Coronado refused to comply, fleeing on his bicycle and throwing off a backpack he was wearing.
After a brief pursuit, deputies apprehended Coronado and located the backpack, according to the Sherriff’s Office. Deputies reportedly found a loaded 9mm pistol, several rounds of ammunition and a syringe.
Deputies booked Coronado into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, destruction of evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
