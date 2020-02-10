Noe Esquivel, 48, was arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession with intent to sell, destroying or concealing evidence and unlawful possession of ammunition at a Wasco residence Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 1300 block of E Street around 11 p.m. after a 911 caller shouted the residence's address into the phone and then hung up.
Esquivel, who was standing in the driveway with others, allegedly tossed an item over a fence in a neighboring yard when officer's arrived, according to a sheriff's office news release. The item was later found to be a bag containing 80 grams of methamphetamine, the news release said. During a search of the home, packaging for drug sales and ammunition were found, the news release said.
