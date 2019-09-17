A Wasco man was arrested Monday after Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered he repurposed his home to grow marijuana.
Loreto Lara Meza, 41, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics, illegal cultivation of marijuana and several additional narcotics violations. He was booked into the Kern County Jail.
According to KCSO, deputies served a search warrant to Meza's home in the 2500 block of Sunset Street in Wasco after a week of narcotics investigations. Meza was arrested during a traffic stop associated with the search warrant, and he was in possession of suspected cocaine packaged to sell and $542.
At Meza's home, deputies discovered three bedrooms and his living room were used to grow marijuana. 302 plants and 17 grams of Fentanyl were found at his home, deputies say.
KCSO is still investigating. Anyone with information should contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
