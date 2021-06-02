Wasco hires Scott Hurlbert for city manager

The city of Wasco has hired Scott Hurlbert as their next city manager.
Hulrbert previously worked as the city manager for the city of Shafter, a position he held since 2014.
“I am grateful to our city staff and my council colleagues for the decisive action to immediately pursue a permanent replacement for the city’s executive administrator,” Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia said in a statement. “Wasco welcomes Mr. Hurlbert and his wealth of knowledge and experience in local government, information, and engineering technology to city hall.”
Hurlbert retired from Shafter in August 2019. He started his position at Wasco on Wednesday.