Wasco hires Scott Hurlbert as city manager

The city of Wasco has hired Scott Hurlbert as its next city manager.
Hulrbert previously worked as the city manager for the city of Shafter, a position he held since 2014.
“I am grateful to our city staff and my council colleagues for the decisive action to immediately pursue a permanent replacement for the city’s executive administrator,” Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia said in a statement. “Wasco welcomes Mr. Hurlbert and his wealth of knowledge and experience in local government, information, and engineering technology to city hall.”
Hurlbert retired from Shafter in August 2019. He started his position at Wasco on Wednesday.
He said he had a previous working relationship with Wasco's outgoing city manager Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez, which helps bring familiarity to the position.
He also said his prior history with Shafter makes him aware of issues facing many Kern communities, including the ongoing high-speed rail saga and water issues surrounding the county.
"I met with a couple of the council members, started talking about the opportunity and it seemed like a good deal for me and for them," Hurlbert said. "There's a lot in common with regional things going on. Overall it's just a good fit."