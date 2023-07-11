Slide Public Safety

Local state legislators recently announced the city of Wasco’s coffers will get $5 million from California's state budget to build a new police station, the latest development in the city's creation of a police department.

The city of Wasco contracts with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for public safety services but council members noted the agency's large number of vacancies prompted the city last year to create a new police department. Since then, a chief was hired by the City Council and the law enforcement veteran has slowly begun building the agency by gathering necessary equipment.

