Local state legislators recently announced the city of Wasco’s coffers will get $5 million from California's state budget to build a new police station, the latest development in the city's creation of a police department.
The city of Wasco contracts with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for public safety services but council members noted the agency's large number of vacancies prompted the city last year to create a new police department. Since then, a chief was hired by the City Council and the law enforcement veteran has slowly begun building the agency by gathering necessary equipment.
Charlie Fivecoat, 70, who has worked as a peace officer since 1974, said the latest announcement by Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, and Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, is a wonderful opportunity to continue to build out the department. Each spokesperson for the lawmakers said the women worked together to secure the $5 million in the budget.
“It’s just all falling into place,” said Wasco District 1 Councilman Gilberto Reyna.
But Fivecoat noted it’s also taken local help to gather the equipment and materials needed to build an entire police department from scratch. He said he’s worked through a supply chain crisis to accumulate multiple vehicles, begin hiring personnel and build out their own dispatch center. The community has also helped to create the agency, he added.
“No one person can do this job,” Fivecoat said.
The idea is to divert the approximately $4.4 million paid annually to KCSO for their services into the local police station, Reyna added. A City Council staff report discussed in a June 20 meeting shows the police station will cost at least $6 million a year to operate.
Also devoted was $275,000 for start-up expenses, such as network infrastructure, internet services and an “office reconfiguration” received from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a City Council memo. Reyna added KCSO will provide services in parallel to the police agency until it is fully functional.
Wasco City Manager Scott Hurlbert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fivecoat added he hopes to hire 14 police officers to have an operational department. A drafted city memo shows the plan is to have 21 employees, of which seven people are administrative staff and dispatchers. For years, the budget couldn’t accommodate the cost of a new agency
A police chief’s salary is between $133,465 and $162,347 per year. A police lieutenant receives $104,573 and $133,465, according to the city.
Reyna and Councilman Alex Garcia said Tuesday they’re seeking local control of a police department in hopes to improve services. The District 1 representative added he’s heard people say they’re unhappy about an unreliable police force, though Reyna added many state policies also hurt Wasco.
Garcia noted having local police officers means a call reporting a person performing dangerous stunts in the middle of the road will receive a faster response than that from sheriff’s deputies. Vacancies in the Sheriff’s Office don't allow deputies to immediately respond to some incidents, he added.
Perhaps the hardest part will be hiring law enforcement personnel amid a nationwide reckoning with resignations in public safety agencies and creating a cohesive culture when peace officers are coming from different agencies, according to city staff.
“That’s the single biggest piece of this puzzle,” Fivecoat said of building the culture.
Fivecoat — who has worked in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and as the chief of police in the Shafter Police Department — said he’s looking to create a police agency that’s different from others.
He said he wants to build trust between officers and individuals — treat residents with respect and the community will help officers, he added.
“You have one opportunity to get it right,” Fivecoat said of creating a police department.
