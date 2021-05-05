Wasco City Manager Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez to step down

Wasco City Manager Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez has informed the city he plans to step down.
In a message to local media, Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia said the administrator had been with the city for three years and would soon be leaving Kern County.
“I am always sad to see our staff leave Wasco,” Garcia said in the letter. “I am grateful for Daniel’s dedication and tireless commitment to our city over the years and wish him all the best in his personal endeavors.”
Selection of the next city manager will be a top priority, the mayor’s message reads.
“The city manager and council are prepared for a seamless transition and look forward to finding the best fit for our community in the coming months,” Garcia said in the message.
Ortiz-Hernandez will work with the city in the short term to finalize projects, including the presentation of the city budget, according to the message.