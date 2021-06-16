Wasco City Council votes down flying Pride Flag at City Hall

The Wasco City Council voted down a motion that proposed flying the Pride Flag over Wasco City Hall in recognition of Pride Month.
According to Mayor Alex Garcia, who said he made the motion of behalf of his constituents, his was the only "yes" vote Tuesday night; three councilmembers voted "no" and one member was absent.
Garcia, who said he’s the first openly LGBTQ mayor in Kern County, added that the decision doesn’t represent the true values of the Wasco community, which he described as one of inclusion and love that embraces diversity.
“I know first-hand the significance that flying the Pride Flag over City Hall would have not just for the LGBTQ community but for all residents of Wasco,” Garcia said in a statement.
“Although we may not have won this vote, the fight for equality, inclusion, and recognition marches on. The residents of Wasco elected me to be a bold leader and stand up for those underrepresented within our community, and that’s exactly what I promise to continue doing. Happy Pride Month Wasco!”
