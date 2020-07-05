Last weekend an unknown suspect went for a joy ride in the Wasco Cemetery, damaging large portions of grass and leaving dirt and burnt rubber on numerous headstones in an apparent act of vandalism.
Kern County Cemetery District General Manager Tim Unruh said he doesn’t believe anything to this extent has ever struck the small town's burial ground in his 33 years in Wasco. However, he believes Wasco’s tight-knit community is an advantage.
“We’re very upset about it and I’m hoping that being the small community we are, that we’ll be able to determine someone who did this,” Unruh said.
Cemetery Superintendent Denny Carender said he only recalls an incident similar in nature happening 25 years ago on cemetery grounds. However, it was in another section of the cemetery and nowhere near as extensive.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it's investigating the incident, but has no suspect information available as of Thursday. KCSO said the incident occurred during the evening of June 27.
Unruh was on vacation when the incident took place and Carender was alerted by someone the following morning when he received photos of the damage. Knowing there was a funeral service scheduled later that day, Carender and the rest of the grounds crew sprung to action, laying 70 feet of replacement sod in order to preserve the grounds’ presentation for the service.
“Our focus is that the families get to lay their loved ones to rest and be at peace,” Unruh said.
Carender said there were some initial concerns of it being a potential hate crime, because much of the damage was concentrated on a section of primarily Hispanic families. However, he and Unruh said there was some tire damage to the headstones of white and Black families as well.
At least one Bakersfield resident said her heart is broken by the incident.
“My mother and grandmother is buried there,” said Imani Ford. “It’s heartbreaking that we are living without our loved ones here on Earth and now to see something like this.”
Ford said a friend of hers that also has family buried at the cememtery took the time to go and personally clean off many of the headstones.
“It’s a beautiful thing when we have someone willing to (clean the damage) out the kindness of their heart,” Ford said.
Unruh said a group of about 10 to 15 people came out the following day to volunteer their time cleaning headstones. He said the community response has been overwhelmingly positive and feels it's an opportunity to come together.
“I’d really like for us to find out who did it,” Carender said. “I’ve had people come out and say they want to find them, in not such a nice way.”
Unruh said the Wasco Cemetery is public with no gates, therefore anyone can come and go all hours of the day. He hopes this incident was just a “one-off.” If not, the cemetery will have to rethink its strategy.
“If we’re dealing with someone that would do this again, we’re going to have to do something very different at the cemetery,” he said.
He's still examining each impacted headstone to look for signs of permanent damage. Carender said having to lay new sod put him and the grounds crew even further behind than they might usually be.
“The Bermuda grass will only take about a month to re-heal. But the scars will be in the community forever,” Unruh said.
