Wasco businesses hold fundraisers for victims of mass shooting

More than 50 people contributed to a fundraiser held by Pizza Factory in Wasco in recognition of fallen Deputy Phillip Campas, who was murdered during a mass shooting July 25.
The company announced that 25 percent of its sales will be donated to the Campas family. Mary Jane Riva, the owner of Wasco’s franchise, will donate an equal amount of the funds raised Monday for Campas’ family to the other victims of the mass shooting.
Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr. shot and killed his partner Viviana and two sons Angel and Jose Manuel III Ramirez in an episode of domestic violence.
In addition, the Pizza Factory pledged meals to the Ramirez family, and contributed to their GoFundMe page, Riva said.
Riva decided to hold the fundraiser. Shocked and sad after hearing the news, she jumped at the opportunity to support each family.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Riva said. “We are fortunate enough to be able to be a part of something in a community where everybody comes together and can do whatever it is they can to try to support people that are in the need.”
Riva said the money from the fundraiser is not the company’s sole contribution; rather, the help garnered from the community joining together for a single cause demonstrates the caring hearts of Wasco.
“Any little bit will help,” Riva said. “It's the people reaching out and letting people know they're thinking about them.”
MaryKay Haas, a marketing representative for the entire Pizza Factory franchise, came from Oakhurst to help the restaurant. The kindness of the fundraiser also matches Pizza Factory’s organizational culture, Haas said.
“When it's something that happens within our community, we get together and we come together as a store, and do what we can,” Haas said. “All of our stores do this: They all participate in things that give back to the community.”
Rupert Lara came to the Pizza Factory to support a “local business helping out a local family.”
“Together we can do a lot more than just individually,” Lara said. “We all help out each other. Not asking for a lot, but a little from everybody helps out.”
Sunni Dobbs grabbed some pizza, motivated by Pizza Factory’s fundraiser for Campas’ family. Dobbs’ family is in law enforcement which propelled her to action.
“To think that it would happen in a small town like this is really hard to believe,” Dobbs said. “My heart breaks for the officer and his family, but also for the family that was involved because it's all senseless. It shouldn't have happened.”
Pizza Factory’s contribution demonstrates the giving character of Wasco, Dobbs added.
Furthermore, Noel Leon, another customer, said the camaraderie spurred by eating in a restaurant helps support the community during this heartbreaking time.
“It helps make our ability to share our grief,” Leon said.
Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia and the owners of K & R Banquet Halls created a Zumba night Monday to raise money for the Ramirez family. An instructor was called upon to give a class, free of charge. All donations by the public were given to the Ramirez family.
Oscar Ramos, the owner of K & R Banquet Halls, said he was motivated to offer his venue because businesses and people rallying to help the Ramirez family. Furthermore, Garcia said the activity helps the community heal from trauma sustained by the mass shooting.
"We know that traumatic situations or events like these are triggering for folks," Garcia said. "Getting (people) active and moving and and healthy is important in recovering during these difficult times."
Lara said the various fundraisers from individuals to businesses alike emphasizes Wasco’s tight-knit community.
“We are very busy in our own lives,” Lara said. “In a time of need, we are able to come together and help each other out.”