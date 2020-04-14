Chad Garcia-Mioni, a local veteran who works on wind turbines, returned from job training in Portland in January when he became sicker than he's ever been. A cough, nasal cavity swelling and headaches.
An antibody, or serology test, can indicate a past coronavirus infection by detecting two types of antibodies in the blood produced by the body’s immune system to fight the virus.
The tests differ from the nasal or throat swabs used to diagnose a case, which look for the presence of the virus in the body.
The antibody test is highly sought after by healthcare providers, researchers and average people, since someone with COVID-19 antibodies will essentially have immunity from reinfection, though it's not know for how long.
For someone who had an asymptomatic infection or thinks they had COVID-19 previously, the test would provide a much clearer picture about their risk of getting the virus and what precautions they should take.
Tests are barely proven, but highly sought-after
"The demand for the test is extreme," said Leslie Elliott, owner of ARCPoint Labs of Bakersfield, located on Meany Avenue, which was overrun in the past couple of weeks with people seeking the test.
Elliott's lab primarily does drug and alcohol screening for employers but began offering a rapid COVID-19 antibody test a few weeks ago that can tell in 15 minutes if someone has antibodies with just a finger prick blood sample.
Her lab was the only one locally to offer the test thanks to her parent company based in South Carolina getting access to an early batch of the antibody tests from one of its suppliers, who sourced them from China.
As word got out that she was offering the test for $65, business quadrupled. People were driving from three and four hours away to get the test, Elliott said. Last weekend, she had 800 emails to answer and 600 voicemails to return — all about COVID-19 antibody tests.
"I’m a tiny little company that had five employees," she said. And with one employee who is pregnant and one who is elderly, and therefore unable to come to work due to concerns about the virus, she had to look for extra help and has put in long hours.
"I literally worked all night Saturday," she said.
Elliott originally thought employers would want the tests to clear workers to return to work after a COVID-19 infection. Instead, average people flocked to her lab, wanting to know if, in fact, that cold or flu they had weeks ago was the virus.
"So many people were sure they had the virus and they were sure it was COVID because they lost their smell, they love their taste," she said.
And then she had to stop.
The antibody test she was using had been authorized under emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Elliott said. But then a separate licensing authority for laboratories stepped in last week and, just as demand at her lab was peaking, said the tests could no longer be used.
"That’s how crazy and different everything has changed, and how quickly life is changing for us," Elliott said.
For now she can only offer a $195 test that has to be sent to a lab and takes up to 48 hours to get results. Elliott is now hearing from people accusing her of raising her prices when in fact the test is completely different and more complex.
'Wild West' for testing
This sort of atmosphere has led many public health experts to describe the current situation as a "Wild West" of unregulated, unvetted testing.
That was the term California Department of Public Health officials used to describe the antibody tests when the topic came up in a regular call with medical providers Tuesday morning, according to local physician Grace Tidwell, who is heading up Omni Family Health's COVID-19 response and planning efforts.
"Until we know more I definitely wouldn’t recommend these unapproved serology tests," she said after the call.
While the tests will potentially be very useful, Tidwell said faulty or unreliable tests are worrisome.
"Just think about the harm that could come from that, right?" she said. "(Someone) could think they’re immune and be out in the world and catch it."
Or spreading it, for that matter.
Currently just one rapid antibody test has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration but it's not commercially available yet.
Tests like the one Elliott was using were allowed by the FDA also under a special emergency use authorization with the caveat that labs make it clear the tests are not FDA approved.
However, it appears that's changing and the FDA and other authorities are stepping in to crack down on such testing. That appears to be what happened with the rapid tests Elliott was using at her local lab, though she stands by the tests her company acquired, which came through a reputable medical supplier.
"Just like everything else, some scammers showed up and suddenly there were tests coming out that weren’t vetted and that became an issue," Elliott said.
Tests hold promise, possible path to reopening
How could the antibody test be useful, other than confirming a suspicion that you may have had the virus?
In several ways, experts say.
It could be used to decide who can go back to work and to potentially start reopening local communities to some extent.
"Imagine if you're Albertsons and you know each of your checkers already have antibodies? That’s really a lot of stress off your shoulders," Elliott said.
The test could help someone know if it's safe for them to care for a sick family member.
For Garcia-Mioni, it could be a way to help by donating plasma to help critically ill patients.
"That could go a long way to help treat someone with this horrible condition that's alone in the hospital," he said.
And eventually it can be useful to public health agencies for determining how close we are to herd immunity, or a point where infections are drastically reduced and not rapidly spreading because so many people have protections against it, said Dr. Royce Johnson, chief of infectious disease at Kern Medical and director of the Valley Fever Institute.
"I think in the long term it could be quite useful but in the short-term, on a local level it wouldn’t be that helpful," Johnson said. "Because I don’t think you’d find that many people positive," Johnson said.
That's in fact been the case at Elliott's lab, which serves as sort of a small sample set locally.
Of the 500 antibody tests she was able to do, only about 12 came back positive.
With those results, she agrees with Johnson's estimate that not many have been infected locally.
Yet while some may call it the "Wild West," Elliott feels there's value in even the limited initial testing she was able to provide.
"Is it perfect? No it's not perfect but it gives us some insight we might not otherwise have," she said.
(4) comments
Seems as though tj CDC just cancled the simple test , and left only the one that requires a draw of blood and 185.00
"Throughout January, as Mr. Trump repeatedly played down the seriousness of the virus and focused on other issues, an array of figures inside his government — from top White House advisers to experts deep in the cabinet departments and intelligence agencies — identified the threat, sounded alarms and made clear the need for aggressive action.
Despite Mr. Trump’s denial weeks later, he was told at the time about a Jan. 29 memo produced by his trade adviser, Peter Navarro, laying out in striking detail the potential risks of a coronavirus pandemic: as many as half a million deaths and trillions of dollars in economic losses.
In Washington, the president was not worried, predicting that by April, “when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.” His White House had yet to ask Congress for additional funding to prepare for the potential cost of wide-scale infection across the country, and health care providers were growing increasingly nervous about the availability of masks, ventilators and other equipment."
If you're going to cut and paste, at least give credit to the original author...
Nobody is reading it, Dweeb. Save yourself some embarrassment and perhaps a severe complex and just stop. We're all rooting for you and your mental health, you know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.