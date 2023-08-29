An unexpected sight greeted a local woman who returned to her Bodfish home after a year of living in Canada.
The woman told Kern County sheriff's deputies she didn't let anyone live on her property, but found her gate locked with a chain and black canvas covering the fence.
Inside, the woman said she found 100s of marijuana plants growing on her property on Conifer Road, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
On Aug. 23 sheriff's deputies seized two pounds of marijuana plants, a rifle, a go-pro camera and a black cell phone, the search warrant said.