All it took was seven minutes for suspects to break into a truck and steal multiple TVs worth about $2,000, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Guadalupe Barraza Torres, hired by Samsung to drop off TVs from a warehouse to a Fresno distribution center, stopped at a Walmart in Wasco for about five to seven minutes in March, he told investigators. He came back after getting coffee and tea to find the doors of a trailer attached to his truck wide open, the court report added.