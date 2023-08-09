A California Department of Fish and Wildlife officer seized nearly 1,000 cannabis plants from a rural property in north Kern County, which is at least the 20th time an officer has obtained a search warrant to search for cannabis-related crimes in the last five years at that location, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
An officer patrolling near Wildwood Road and Garces Highway saw several greenhouse-style houses on July 25. He spotted cannabis plants through gaps in the fence and could smell marijuana, the court report said.