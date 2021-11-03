Warning on local home market meets with disbelief

A recent national report warning of problems in Bakersfield's housing market has come under fire from local real estate professionals who suggest the study's concerns are badly overblown and that, if anything, conditions are stable if not improving.
The report released Oct. 22 by personal finance website GOBankingRates, "50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly," ranked Bakersfield 36th among 500 cities evaluated according to risk factors such as price appreciation, foreclosure rates and marketing times.
It said the city's home-price growth is slowing, while "foreclosures and underwater mortgages are even bigger problems for Bakersfield's real estate market."
However, local market observers say several data points the website relied on are two years old — the authors admit as much, even as they try to draw more timely conclusions — and key figures in the report are plain wrong.
For example, the study says Bakersfield's median list price for a single-family home is $276,400, and the city's two-year price change is 1.1 percent.
But in fact, figures reported by local appraiser Gary Crabtree show Bakersfield's median list price in September was $335,000, or $10,000 less than the median sale price for an existing home in the city.
Crabtree, when asked about the GOBankingRates report, noted that the two-year price change as of August was not 1.1 percent but 31 percent. He pointed out as well that much of the information the website uses came from Zillow, whose estimated home values have been shown to vary substantially from actual prices.
Independent data on local underwater mortgages, defined as homes where the amount owed is greater than the value of the property itself, was not available. GOBankingRates reported Bakersfield's rate as 11.8 percent; it said the national average was 8.1 percent.
The website pegged local foreclosures at 1 in every 1,095 homes. Crabtree said it was actually greater — 1 in 972 — but that "foreclosures are not an issue."
"The article is unworthy of comment," Crabtree said by email Wednesday.
Bakersfield real estate broker Nik Boone said he doesn't think there's reason to be concerned about local home values. Prices are rising and investors remain active in the local market, he said.
Boone sees an important distinction between conditions now and those that preceded the bursting of the housing bubble in about 2008: Mortgage lenders are no longer qualifying homebuyers using unverified, stated incomes.
"We still have pretty strict lending regulations," he said. "People are still qualifying for mortgages the right way."
The chief executive of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors, Derek Sprague, rejected the notion trouble is brewing in local residential real estate, at least in terms of price stability.
He said by email that since 2019, the year numbers were released that the new report is largely based on, the housing market has changed a great deal.
"If anything, we are seeing the market normalize," he wrote.
"Would-be homebuyers who are waiting for a surge in foreclosures and for prices to plunge," he added, "are likely to find themselves facing even higher prices next year."
Rejecting the idea the economy is headed for a fall, Sprague said high-wage workers in particular have kept their jobs at a stronger rate than they did during the Great Recession. Meanwhile, these workers have found historically low mortgage interest rates and a "renewed passion" for homeownership amid increased flexibility regarding work-from-home arrangements, he said.
Demand for housing has become still more ferocious during the pandemic, Sprague noted. He added that loan delinquencies in California peaked last year at 6.8 percent and have since fallen for four consecutive quarters — far less than the 2009 peak of 11.3 percent.