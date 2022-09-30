Warmer-than-normal September ends a warmer-than-normal summer

The normal high temperature for the last day of September in Bakersfield is 87 degrees.
But "normal" is not a word that often comes to mind these days when when discussing weather and climate in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The normal high temperature for the last day of September in Bakersfield is 87 degrees.
But "normal" is not a word that often comes to mind these days when when discussing weather and climate in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
Let's face it, we just survived a brutal summer that officially ended more than a week ago with the fall equinox on Sept. 22. Or did it?
Friday's high was expected to climb about 5 degrees above normal. And except for a reprieve of several days midmonth, it has been a warmer-than-normal September in a warmer-than-normal summer.
"It's tracking to be the third-warmest September on record in Bakersfield," said National Weather Service climatologist Brian Ochs.
In Fresno, it looks like it will go down as the warmest September ever, he said, and most cities and towns in the valley are in that category: third warmest or higher.
"They've been keeping track since 1893," Ochs said.
When looking at Bakersfield's summer as a whole, he added, it was very warm as well, also the third-warmest ever.
The changing climate is affecting the very definition of "normal."
The climate is trending warmer, he said, and as a result, statistical "normals" are being adjusted upward.
Each decade, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calculate the "normal" temperatures we can expect to see each day, each month and each year in Bakersfield and in thousands of other locations across the contiguous 48 states.
The NOAA calls them climate normals, but these normals, averaged over three decades, don't remain static. They change if and when the climate changes.
And the climate is changing.
The decade that ended in 2020 was the hottest decade recorded since 1880, according to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.
Each new decade, the normals are recalculated, Ochs said, using that 30-year span. At the end of 2030, new calculations will be made, likely raising "normal" temperatures yet again.
Temperatures in the first week of October will remain above normal, according to the weather service, with the daily high forecast to reach 90 on Saturday, 89 on Sunday and 88 on Monday and Tuesday.
The southern valley will begin to warm yet again on Wednesday, with the maximum reaching 93 or higher on Thursday and Friday.
"It's because this persistent ridge of high pressure is not really going anywhere," Ochs said.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 288,301
Deaths: 2,549
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 276,968
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.35
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 9/29/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.