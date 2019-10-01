Supervisor David Couch is inviting the public to participate in a warm clothing drive going on until Dec. 20, according to a news release.
Donations will benefit families within District 4. Gently used and new items of blankets, coats, gloves, hats, scarfs and socks are needed, according to the release .
Those interested in donating can drop off their items at the following locations:
- Arvin-Lamont office at 12014 Main St.
- Shafter office at 329 Central Valley Hwy
- Delano office at 455 Lexington St.
- Bakersfield office at 1115 Truxtun Ave. Suite 504
Anyone interested in scheduling an in-person pickup can call 661-868-3680.
