Supervisor David Couch is inviting the public to participate in the second annual warm clothes drive now through Dec. 20, according to a news release from his office.
Gently used and new items such as coats, blankets, gloves, hats, scarves and socks will be accepted to help people in need, according to the release.
Couch will also be partnering with state Sen. Melissa Hurtado’s office for their Holiday Baby Formula and Infant Nutrition Drive now until Wednesday. It will help address the southern Central Valley’s child food insecurity rate, which is currently at almost 25 percent in Kern County, according to the release.
Those interested in donating can drop off items at the following locations:
1115 Truxtun Ave., Suite 504. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
455 Lexington St. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For scheduled pick-up of donations, call 868-3680.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.