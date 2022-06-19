Ward 7 reacts to Parlier's decision on reelection

After eight years, two terms and countless constituent calls, Bakersfield City Councilman Chris Parlier recently announced he would not be seeking a third term.
Over almost a decade on the council dais, Parlier gained a reputation in Ward 7 for his willingness to respond to residents’ concerns, a quality that won praise from a number of speakers during Wednesday’s meeting when Parlier made his announcement.
“My life has been extremely blessed by God, and one of those privileges has been representing the city of Bakersfield, and serving the constituents of Ward 7, along with serving with this council,” Parlier said at Wednesday’s meeting. “But it has become clear to me that with my current health conditions, I will not be able to seek reelection.
“And I hope to complete my term,” he said, and then, in response to several public commenters who expressed appreciation for him, added, “so I love you guys, too.”
Parlier counts a number of community improvements and beautification efforts throughout the city as accomplishments he’s most proud of, from the effort to attract more business to the city’s auto mall with decorative concrete vehicles parked throughout the area, to a cleaning up of areas like Jonah Garden.
The effort to turn the vacant lot off Jonah Street into a community garden meant the world to area residents like Gema Perez, head of the Greenfield Walking Group, who, through an interpreter, showered Parlier with praise for his work during Wednesday's meeting.
“For several years, he has supported our group, and when he supports our group, he supports the entire community,” Perez said, “not just 50 or 60 people, but thousands of people.
“Schoolchildren … can walk safely. He not only does his job, he does it from his heart,” she said, adding her group doesn’t just count Parlier as a public servant but as a friend.
Parlier, an Air Force veteran and retired law enforcement agent with the state’s Department of Justice, said he saw his council seat as an extension of his public service and a way to give back, and that his goal was never to be a “climber,” or use it as a means to a higher office.
Parlier said the most important part of the job for him was building relationships, which was a consistent theme that came up in speaking with those who worked with him closely.
Mo Hosseini, director of operations for H and B Auto, which is part of the auto mall in Ward 7, reiterated a common theme that came up in conversations about his two terms.
“He always made sure that if we needed the police department’s help, the city’s help, even with the state, he’d call people to make sure they’re able to run their business,” Hosseini said of the auto dealers group, which he added was also a tight-knit community in the city, despite the competitive nature of sales. “He got rid of all the obstacles for us. He really did a great job … he was very helpful to us.”
Perhaps one of his most memorable moves came more recently, toward the end of his run, which will have a significant impact for at least the next 10 years in Bakersfield politics.
During a lengthy and, at times, contentious redistricting process, Parlier was essentially the vote that helped the city’s Punjabi Sikh community — a group that’s gradually grown in numbers primarily in the southern end of Bakersfield, but in the past split over multiple districts — coalesce for the next election in the city’s newest ward map.
While the move made sense for many, and Parlier has supported the community in the past, the move was by no means a foregone conclusion. Many thought the council would ultimately vote for an alternate map supported by Councilman Ken Weir.
Parlier said he didn’t have any plans for staying involved in the political scene after he steps down, which he hopes will be at the end of his term. But one thing was clear in speaking with a number of his Ward 7 constituents: He built a number of relationships, and his absence on the dais will be felt by many.
Having a district that brought together the ethnic group in the so-called “unity map” meant a lot to many in that community, and a number of Sikhs have praised Parlier for his vote, including a former council candidate who previously ran against him.
“In today’s day and age, people tend not to trust politicians too much, and Chris never acted as a politician,” said Harmeet Dhindsa, a produce exporter who ran for the Ward 7 seat in 2014. The two became friends not long after the election. “I feel like with Chris, his decisions were never politically based, they were always community-based, and that’s what we needed to represent the ward.”