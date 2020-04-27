As Californians across the state shift from fearing the novel coronavirus to wondering when businesses and parks will reopen, the city of Bakersfield is encouraging residents to wear masks as a potential method toward returning to normalcy.
In its weekly general information packet, the city said the widespread use of masks and face coverings can help ease the state government’s stay-at-home restrictions.
“The sooner employees and visitors in essential businesses wear masks, the sooner the State can consider allowing other businesses to open with mask wearing, and easing social distancing and sanitation requirements,” the city wrote. “Everyone can help make an impact in battling COVID-19. Remember: Stay Home. Save Lives.”
Because coronavirus can spread through coughing and talking, even by people who are asymptomatic, the CDC says people should wear a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
The primary benefit of face masks is that they help protect those around infected individuals from becoming sick, the CDC says. Because people who don't display symptoms can still be contagious, face masks help stop the virus from spreading before a community even knows about it.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department recommends people wash their cloth face coverings after each use, and have a designated bag where the coverings can be placed until they are laundered. For those who must wear their face masks before washing, public health says washing hands immediately after putting the masks on is a necessity.
City spokesperson Joe Conroy said the city’s recommendation stemmed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on reducing the spread of COVID-19 through wearing face masks.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has also publicized six indicators he said would help determine when he would ease social distancing guidelines. Among the indicators, which also include the ability to monitor the spread of the virus through communities and the ability of health systems to handle surges in demand, is the requirement that schools, businesses and childcare facilities be able to support social distancing measures.
Conroy said the seriousness by which Californians adhere to these guidelines could determine how quickly some aspects of the state get back up and running, and the city is encouraging local residents do their part.
“It’s part of what the governor has put out, that if they see more people throughout the state that are wearing masks and taking this seriously, there may be steps they could be taking to start easing things,” Conroy said. “We’re just trying to encourage people and get this messaging out to people.”
The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the public health department and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, have been holding virtual roundtables on reopening the economy.
“During our virtual industry roundtables, businesses voiced their commitment to implement measures to re-open safely, including having their staff wear face coverings,” Goh wrote in an email. “Many businesses have already identified creative and deliberate steps to protect both their staff and customers.”
But once the state does begin to reopen, life may not return to normal as quickly as some might want.
“It’s probably going to be a staggered step that we will take. Some things might open up, or they might open up under certain circumstances,” Conroy said. “Whenever we do start to reopening things, it’s not going to be everything is back to normal, there will be some measures that are (still) in place.”
(1) comment
I went for a drive today down Panorama and around BC. Saw several people out. Not 1 was wearing a mask.
I saw the images of selfish and thoughtless people on the beaches this past weekend. Our Governor is rightly very perturbed with them. All of our hard work, all of our locking ourselves away to try to squash this going down the drain. We deserve to die.
