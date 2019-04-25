Bakersfield Walmart stores will be participating in a free Walmart wellness event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Free health screenings and consultations with a pharmacist will be offered, along with a drug take back event at the Walmart Red Bluff Supercenter at 608 Luther Rd.
Blood pressure, blood glucose and BMI screenings will be provided along with low-cost immunizations administered by health professionals, free vision screenings, nutrition information and opioid awareness materials.
Walmart has hosted the event since 2014, and it will be held at more than 4,500 stores across the country.
