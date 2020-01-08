Walmart is helping kick off the new year by offering a wellness service event on Saturday to customers in Bakersfield, according to a news release.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Walmart stores in Bakersfield.
The company will be offering the following services:
- low-cost flu shots and immunizations
- free health screenings including total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision
- giveaways
- wellness demons
