Walmart stores in the Bakersfield area will host a free wellness event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release.
Customers are invited to the event to get free health services and resources that include:
- Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)
- Low-cost Flu Shots and Immunizations
- Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist
- Giveaways
- Wellness demos
To find the store nearest you visit walmart.com/walmartwellness.
