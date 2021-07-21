Walmart schedules free health screenings for Saturday

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, local Walmart stores will host a free, one-day health event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Walmart Wellness Day will feature no-charge screenings for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and, at select locations, vision.
The stores' pharmacies will also provide free COVID-19 vaccines and low-cost routine immunizations. Patients will have an opportunity to speak with pharmacists if they like.
The Arkansas-based company said the events are intended to help customers get back on track after pandemic-related disruptions.
"At least 41 percent of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future," Walmart Helath & Wellness Executive Vice President Dr. Cheryl Pegus said in a news release Wednesday. "We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they're already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items."
Walmart started hosting such events in 2014 and has since provided 4.75 million free health screenings. But it has not had one since January 2020 because of the pandemic.
Information on how to find a participating story is available online at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.