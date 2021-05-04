Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccine administrations are now available to customers and associates in all of the entities’ more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, including the 308 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in California.
According to a Walmart news release, vaccines are being administered for both walk-up and scheduled appointments. Additionally, the company is rolling out new programs to both encourage people to get a vaccine and continue efforts to increase access across the country, the news release stated.
Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.