Close to 100 high school students from across Bakersfield, many dressed in heavy firefighting gear, gathered early Wednesday morning at the football stadium at Independence High.
Their goal? To climb 2,200 stairs in the bleachers, the symbolic equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, the famed twin towers that were destroyed in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The hijackers killed nearly 3,000, including close to 400 first-responders. It was those heroes the students were there to honor.
"This is a very meaningful event. It's a nationally recognized event carried out in communities all across the nation," said Mark Maxwell, fire tech instructor at the Kern High School District's Career & Technical Education Center.
As he spoke to the students before the stair climb began, Maxwell noted that the 16- and 17-year-olds had not yet been born when 9/11 occurred.
"That's kind of why we wanted to do this," the instructor told the students. "Part of the credo (that emerged) during this time of loss was, 'We will never forget.'"
A course had been laid out ahead of time that took the walking stair climbers up, then across, then down, then across again, then up again. Walking single file, the students — boys and girls — would need to complete nine laps to reach the "top."
Then a bell rang out, and the somber trek began.
Centennial High 12th-grader Jocelyn Byers, 17, who is taking a law enforcement course at the technical education center, said the stair climb was an intense experience.
"Thinking about the people who sacrificed their lives to save other people, especially the first-responders who had families, to me it was really emotional walking up the steps ...
"They were putting others before themselves," she said of the firefighters, police officers, paramedics and others who raced up the stairs toward mortal danger rather than running downward toward safety.
As the students trudged up and down the stairs, Maxwell used a public address system to read aloud the names of the first-responders who lost their lives that day, 22 years ago.
Antonio Gonzales, 17, a senior from Ridgeview High School studying fire tech at the center, was the first to finish the stair climb Wednesday. He seemed to be covered in sweat as he was wearing a heavy fire suppression suit and an air tank on his back.
"It means a lot," Gonzales said of having the chance to walk those 2,200 stair-steps in honor of the 343 firefighters and other emergency responders who were killed in the flames and collapse of the towers.
Tavaris Andry, 16, a junior at West High, said he learned more about 9/11 and the sacrifice first-responders made by participating in Wednesday's event.
"Yesterday in class, we talked about 9/11, about how many firefighters were not supposed to be on duty, but they saw that they could help save lives," he said. "They risked their own lives to get people out of there."
Andry said he was not sure about getting into the firefighter education and training program, but after the first few weeks of instruction, he has taken to it.
Later in the day, another 100-plus students were scheduled to repeat the experience of the morning group.
Byers, the law enforcement student from Centennial, said she believes the event was worthwhile as it gives students a stronger connection to the events of 9/11 and to the profound loss Americans experienced that day.
"We recognize 9/11 every year," Byers said, "but another important day is 9/12, when America was so united."
Maybe some day, Americans can find that unity again.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353.