The local nonprofit Bike Bakersfield along with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Bakersfield Condor's mascot and other guests will assists Old River Elementary students in Walk to School Day on Oct. 2, according to a news release.
The group will meet at Tevis Park at 7:30 a.m. and walk with students to the school, according to the release.
The event is desgiend to raise awareness of the need and importance to create safer routes for walking and bicycling. It also helps build connections between families, schools and the community, according to the release.
For additional information visit walkbiketoschool.org or saferoutesinfo.org.
