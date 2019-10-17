The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place on Saturday, according to a news release.
The walk is put on to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. It will take place at The Park at River Walk located at 11200 Stockdale Hwy. Registration will start at 8 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. The walk will begin shortly after at 9:30 a.m., according to the release.
To learn more about the event visit alz.org/socal.
