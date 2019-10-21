More than 800 Kern County residents raised over $93,000 at the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's Bakersfield event on Saturday, according to a news release from the Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter.
The money raised will be used to provide free local care and support, advocacy at every level of government and research. It will also support funds for the Alzheimer's Association Helpline at 800-272-3900, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.