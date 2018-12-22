While many people are taking this weekend to purchase last-minute Christmas gifts, others are using it to celebrate what inspired the holiday in the first place.
Hillcrest Seventh-day Adventist Church is wrapping up its annual Walk Through Bethlehem event this Sunday, in which attendees can experience a re-enactment of what Bethlehem was like in the year of Jesus’ birth. The tour has been available since Dec. 7.
As part of the free tour, people are dressed up as different characters — such as merchants and Romans — and live animals including sheep and goats play a role as well. The tour ends with an appearance by an adult, resurrected Jesus.
“We love it. We think it’s a great experience, especially for kids,” said Cindy Rain, who came out with her family for the tour Saturday, her second time attending it. “We’re grateful that they continue to do this every year.”
Rain said she likes getting to see parts of the Bible come to life in front of her.
“You get to actually see the birth of Christ in more of a hands-on way. You’re seeing it, you’re feeling it,” she said. “It gives you a different feel from just reading a story from the Bible.”
Evie Slater said she’s taken the tour multiple times in the past few decades.
“It’s so representative of the times, the customs and traditions,” she said. “I love the decor, the presenters — they’re spot-on. I would miss it if (the church) didn’t have it.”
While some attendees are repeaters — there are even some that make the tour an annual tradition — Hillcrest sees many first-timers each year.
One such attendee on Saturday was Rebecca Essman, who came with her husband, daughter and son-in-law after her son-in-law encouraged them to go.
“I don’t know why we’ve never come here before. I’ve always heard it’s wonderful,” she said. “It reminds everybody (of) the reason for Christmas.”
Justin Leal serves as one of the guides for the tour, helping thousands of people get through it each year. Leal said that besides it just being an entertaining experience, he hopes the tour reminds people about the true meaning of Christmas.
“Whether you’re a Christian or not, this season is a season of joy and hope, and we think Jesus helps show that,” he said. “He’s someone who works for the benefit of others, showing that it’s not just all about ourselves. If we look past ourselves, see the suffering of someone else and you help uplift them, you’re kind of uplifting yourself too.”
