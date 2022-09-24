Walk Like MADD raises more than $55K to fight driving under the influence

Hundreds of volunteers came together for the ninth annual Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash to raise more than $55,000 for local educational programs and prevention services, and to support local crash victims.
Since 2014, the event, which is organized by local law firm Chain Cohn Clark and supports the Mothers Against Drunk Driving, has raised more than a half-million dollars for MADD Kern County programs and services, according to a news release from its organizers.
“This is a countywide problem that requires our entire community to come together, and we’re thankful that they did,” said Carla Pearson, victim services specialist with MADD Kern County. “We won’t stop speaking out about this 100 percent preventable crime until we see zero crashes caused by impaired drivers on our roadways.”
The opening ceremony included statements given from Mothers Against Drunk Driving officials, victims of DUI crashes, Mayor Karen Goh and public safety officials. It was followed by a kids' fun run presented by Centric Health, a timed 5K run and a march by victims, their families and supporters.
Medals and trophies were awarded to the fastest runners in their respective age categories, according to organizers.
The top friends and family team was Rae Rae (in memory of Raeleen and Raegan), and the top individual fundraiser was Amber Morales of Madysyn & Kaleb’s Keepers.