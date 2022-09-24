 Skip to main content
Walk Like MADD raises more than $55K to fight driving under the influence

Hundreds of volunteers came together for the ninth annual Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash to raise more than $55,000 for local educational programs and prevention services, and to support local crash victims.

Since 2014, the event, which is organized by local law firm Chain Cohn Clark and supports the Mothers Against Drunk Driving, has raised more than a half-million dollars for MADD Kern County programs and services, according to a news release from its organizers.

