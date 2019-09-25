The sixth annual Bakersfield 'Walk like MADD and MADD Dash' will take place Saturday to raise money for drunken driving educational programs in Kern County, according to a news release.
The event will take place at The Park at River Walk at 11200 Stockdale Highway. It will begin at 6 a.m. with day-of registrations — youths are $20 and adults are $25. At 7:30 a.m. the ceremony will begin followed by the kid's superhero themed fun run at 8 a.m. and immediately following a 5k, 10k and victim's march.
The event will wrap up around 9 am. with awards and a medal ceremony, according to the release.
The dash will help raise funds for MADD Kern County and provide support for local victims and survivors of drunk and drugged driving crashes, according to the release.
Those interested in pre-registration can do so at walklikemadd.org/bakersfiled. Packets can be picked up on Thursday from 3:30 p.m to 7 at Action Sports located at 9500 Brimhall Road.
