Here's how Kern County voters cast their ballots. These results are those available from the Kern County Elections Division and California Secretary of State as of the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Voting results: How Kern County voted in the elections
- The Bakersfield Californian
-
-
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 34,779
Deaths: 426
Recovered Residents: 17,508
Number of Negative Tests: 189,798
Number of Pending Tests*: 37
Updated: 11/04/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
Most Popular
Articles
- Map: Election Day poll sites in Kern County
- Housing project for homeless women, children slated for Panorama bluffs draws opposition from neighbors
- 'American Pickers' headed to California in December
- Deadly disease decimates San Joaquin Valley kit foxes, but efforts continue to save them
- ACLU: Kern supervisors violated group's free speech in denying contract
- BPD closes case on 'Lords of Bakersfield' claim without charges, citing statute of limitations
- COVID-19 hit Kern's rural ag towns hardest
- Woman died in collision in southwest Bakersfield
- PETE TITTL: Ending up in this Pour House is a good time
- Funeral services for Oct. 29, 2020
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day in Bakersfield
- PHOTO GALLERY: Bakersfield Christian welcomes students back to campus
- PHOTO GALLERY: Wiki's provides free lunch to first responders
- PHOTO GALLERY: Election Day across the USA
- PHOTO GALLERY: New park opens in southwest
- PHOTO GALLERY: Honing their medical skills
- PHOTO GALLERY: On the cutting edge of career education
- PHOTO GALLERY: Murray Family Farms unveils new sunflower patch
- PHOTO GALLERY: Krush-ing it with the food
- PHOTO GALLERY: The US awaits the results of the presidential election