Votes for KCCD board close

Results for the Kern County Community College District were close in early returns Tuesday night.
Jennifer Slayton was leading against Christina Scrivner for the District 2 seat by 1.64 percent, or 90 votes, as of 10:11 p.m. Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, incumbent Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg, who represents District 3, holds onto a 1.36 percent lead over John Antonaros, which equates to 71 votes. But this was with only early votes counted, as not all precincts were in.
The candidates who ultimately win will be part of governing one of the largest community college districts in the United States.
The KCCD is governed by seven elected representatives, who each represent a district within their respective region.
The district oversees operations and policy at the district that is composed of three colleges — Bakersfield College, Porterville College and Cerro Coso Community College — and approximately 30,000 students across 24,800 square miles in parts of Kern, Tulare, Inyo, Mono and San Bernardino counties.
Two incumbents, Trustee Area 1 Kyle Carter and Trustee Area 5 John Corkins, ran unopposed.
