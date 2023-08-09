A salary increase for the Bakersfield City Council? Let the voters decide.
Council members on Wednesday decided by a narrow margin to out the question of whether to approve a raise to the pay — currently at $100 a month — to the city’s voters by referendum, to be included in the 2024 general election.
The measure was passed 3-2, with Ward 5 and 7 council members Bruce Freeman and Manpreet Kaur absent.
If passed by a majority vote in the November 2024 general election, the amendment to the city charter would be the first change to council members' pay in nearly a century.
“I think we ought to take our time and be strategic in how we approach this for November,” said Ward 2 Councilman and Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales, adding it would give more time to allow for council discussion and community input on the referendum's language. “I don't see the need for us to rush this process to get it on the March primary.”
The City Council didn't decide how much of a pay raise to put before voters.
The decision follows a presentation by Bakersfield City Attorney Virginia "Ginny" Gennaro, who followed up on a survey presented by consulting firm Moss Adams at the June 28 meeting.
The original survey by Moss Adams found that Bakersfield council members, with a monthly stipend of $100 a month, made significantly less than 12 other peer cities across California.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the value of $1,200, or 12 months of pay, in 1956 would equate to $13,661.60 now when adjusted for inflation.
In comparison, council members in 10 peer cities made between $15,480 and $37,500 annually for part-time work. The firm concluded the salary paid to Bakersfield City Council members is among the lowest in the state, even when factoring in a car allowance and health benefits.
Bakersfield's charter, spread across 12 articles, establishes the city and defines its powers, functions and procedures of its governing body; in the analysis by Moss Adams, Bakersfield is the only municipality to specify a dollar amount of pay in the charter.
A change to the city’s charter is incredibly difficult. According to Gennaro, six changes related to council pay have been approved since 1947, with the final approval made in 1956 by special election. A change to the pay has not been proposed since 1990, when the attempt to bring council pay up to $700 per month failed.
Gennaro recommended that the council give city staff time to prepare the language for the ballot measure, comparing it to the Public Safety and Vital Services tax, which was approved in 2018.
“It took some time, and it took some strategy even with the last charter amendment,” Gennaro said.
Ward 3 Councilman Ken Weir and Ward 6 Councilwoman Patty Gray voted against putting the idea before voters, opining that it was a costly addition to the city budget and encouraged civic engagement for the wrong reasons.
“This entire council, the majority of this council, are still working and over the history of the city of Bakersfield the majority of the council has worked,” Gray said. “This position was called upon to be a public service position, not a career position in any way, shape or form.”
Gray warned that this would likely result in a need to raise taxes or make cuts elsewhere in the budget, which she argued entered with a $10 million shortfall upon its passage.
“That's going to add even more on the back of the taxpayers in the city of Bakersfield,” Gray said, also alluding to the difficulty of passing PSVS. “I don't think that our constituents would have (the) stomach to raise taxes again.”
In response, Gonzales countered that the city is changing. Its population has grown a lot since 1956, as it has become more diverse. And just as the population grows, so do its challenges and needs.
Meeting the needs of constituents today, he continued, requires a lot of off-dais work: committee meetings, public forums and direct one-on-one interaction with community advocates. That work is difficult while meeting the obligations of a full-time job, yet those times other than council meetings are where council members develop a lot of their policy.
“We are the exception, you know. We have to jump through hoops,” said Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias, adding that he and others have had to reschedule committee meetings due to work complications. “There are members of this council who are not here today at this very moment potentially because of other work commitments.”
Going forward, the city has until Oct. 17 to publish a notice of election for the measure. According to Gennaro, putting this on the ballot will cost the city $479,000. State law dictates that a change in compensation does not go into effect until the following election cycle.