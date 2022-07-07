Voters to choose between Valadao, Salas in battleground district

It’s one of the most closely watched races in the country as Republicans attempt to win back the U.S. House of Representatives, and Democrats seek to retain its control.
The final primary results of the new 22nd Congressional District were not surprising to its top-two vote-getters, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, and Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford — who beat out two other Republican candidates.
Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard wrote in an email Thursday she sent the results from the June 7 primary to be certified by the Secretary of State.
While no candidate secured a majority, Salas outperformed his opponents by almost 20 points. The 32nd District representative garnered 45.2 percent of the votes and beat Valadao, who got 25.6 percent of votes. Biting at Valadao’s heels was former Fresno City Councilman Chris Mathys with 23.4 percent of votes. Kings County Board of Education trustee Adam Medeiros came in fourth with 5.8 percent of votes.
Valadao, who currently represents the 21st Congressional District, said the Republican vote was expected to be split among the three GOP candidates. He added some residents also felt a need to voice their discontent over his vote to establish a commission investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots and his vote in favor of former President Trump's impeachment. But, he said, voters will side with him come November because they want a candidate who is “pro-affordable energy, pro-water and pro-freedom."
“California is kind of the poster child for failures right now and I think we can hang that around (Rudy Salas') neck when it comes down to Election Day,” Valadao said.
Democrats poured their money into supporting Mathys, Valadao noted, which swayed voters. He added he spent limited dollars, and will increase spending in the run-up to the general election.
Professor Mark Martinez, chairman of the political science department at California State University, Bakersfield, noted it's normal for opposing parties to support a candidate who espouses extreme views and is not the strongest candidate in the race, referring to Mathys. The hope is to oust Valadao, a strong candidate, from the race, thereby paving a way for Salas to win against the extreme candidate, he added.
Valadao also said the primary results indicated a majority of voters in the 22nd Congressional District sided with Republican candidates. These residents are fed up with President Biden, he said, blaming the president for soaring inflation and failed energy policies.
There were 30,556 votes cast in favor of the three Republican candidates in the race. Salas, the lone Democrat, netted 25,214 votes. Registered voters total to 301,682 in the 22nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Kern, Tulare and Kings counties. Democrats make up 43.25 percent, while 26.01 percent are Republicans, according to a May 23 registration report on the Secretary of State’s website.
Mathys declined to endorse either of the two candidates moving on to November, but said he won his votes through meeting constituents in person. Medeiros did not return multiple requests for comment.
Salas pointed to policies backed by Valadao as a reason voters will choose him. Valadao voted to ban abortions, against capping insulin costs and against President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, he added.
Salas also rebuffed any criticism levied by Valadao for abstaining from the vote to excise the state gas tax. On one occasion, he said, he was at his uncle’s funeral and could not be on the Assembly floor. Salas also said he voted on May 23 to ban the gas tax for one year, though the motion did not pass.
“It’s up to the voters to decide who they want to represent them in our Capitol,” Salas said.